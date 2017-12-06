Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift has shared a new poem via British Vogue.

The words accompany her cover story for the January 2018 issue of the U.K. fashion magazine.

In the contemplative poem, Swift reflects on her past as she looks forward to the next stage of her life.

“Let go of the ones who hurt you, let go of the ones you outgrow,” the poem begins. “Let go of the words they hurl your way, as you’re walking out the door.”

Read the full poem, “The Trick to Holding On,” now at Vogue.