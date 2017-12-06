Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber’s relationship with his dad Jeremy has been the subject of public curiosity since Bieber Sr. said he was “proud” when Justin’s nude photos leaked in 2015–a faux pas they both laughed off at the time.

The singer was raised primarily by his single mother, with Jeremy mostly out of the picture through Justin’s childhood. In a new Instagram post, Bieber pays tribute to his dad and hints that their complicated relationship is on the mend.

“I️ love continuing to get to know my father I️ love working through hard things to get to the good things,” he wrote. “Relationships are worth fighting for especially with family!! Love you forever and always daddy!”

The post includes a photo of Justin and Jeremy walking down the street together, taken from behind. Justin’s conciliatory attitude dovetails with his recent spiritual awakening: It’s not unusual to catch him and on-off flame Selena Gomez at a church service together.

See the heartfelt social media message here: