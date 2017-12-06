By Sarah Carroll

UPDATE: The southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway have reopened. Per the CHP, the Northbound lanes will remain closed for unknown duration.

A fast-moving brush fire in the Sepulveda Pass has prompted the closure of the 405 Freeway between the 10 Freeway and the 101 Freeway Wednesday morning.

The Skirball Fire is currently threatening homes in Bel Air and creeping dangerously close to the Getty Museum. There are currently 220 firefighters on the scene.

So far, 50 acres have burned, fueled by 25 mph winds.

405 is closed in the Sepulveda Pass due to #SkirballFire east of the freeway. 220 Firefighters on scene. Mandatory evacuation for area East of the 405 Fwy, South of Mulholland Dr., West of Roscomare Rd. & North of Sunset Blvd. Updates → https://t.co/3IGCjvTaAv — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) December 6, 2017

#SkirballFire latest: Entire boundary south of Mulholland Drive, east of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Roscomare Road is under a mandatory evacuation. https://t.co/Bv6XD8a2uc pic.twitter.com/xI0c1eqEi7 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 6, 2017

Residents living south of Mulholland Drive, east of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Roscomare Road are now under mandatory evacuation orders.

#SkirballFire EVACUATION CENTERS TO THE NORTH:

Delano RC, 15100 Erwin

Balboa RC, 17015 Burbank

Van Nuys Sherman Oaks RC, 14201 Huston EVACUATION CENTERS TO THE SOUTH:

Westwood RC, 1350 Sepulveda IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO EVACUATE DO SO IMMEDIATELY — LA City EMD (@ReadyLA) December 6, 2017

For questions about evacuation orders & shelters, call @MyLA311 by dialing 3-1-1 if you are within @LACity or 213-473-3231 if you are outside the greater #LA area. You can also call the @LAPDHQ Non-Emergency hotline by dialing 877-275-5273. For urgent emergencies, dial 9-1-1 — City of Los Angeles (@LACity) December 6, 2017

All Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools are closed today due to the blaze.

ALL SMMUSD SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED TODAY DUE TO NEW FIRE DEVELOPMENTS. Stay safe everyone!

Any district office mgmt who can safely come into work should report to work. We are convening the EOC this morning. — SMMUSD (@SMMUSD) December 6, 2017

Click HERE to see a full list of LAUSD closures.

The Getty Center will also be closed today as a result of the fire.

The Getty Center is closed to the public today. The fire is northeast of the Getty Center and east of the San Diego Freeway. Air filtration systems are protecting the galleries from smoke. We continue to monitor the situation and will issue updates as we have them. — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) December 6, 2017

PETA is advising residents to keep animals indoors and to avoid all outdoor activities. The organization is also warning pet owners to never leave your animal behind in the event of an evacuation. “Anyone who evacuates and intentionally abandons animals to fend for themselves may be prosecuted.”

If you want to help those affected by the wildfires raging across Southern California, visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

