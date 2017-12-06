Photo: Dexter Navy

By Scott T. Sterling

Finally, you can put a little A$AP Mob in your holiday treats.

A$AP Rocky has revealed the “Ginger Bread Mob” cookie kit, which comes with everything one needs to whip up a batch of “your very own crew of A$AP homies.” Cookie mix, a cookie cutter, three icing pens (red, brown, and yellow), as well as candy beads in assorted colors are all included. Yes, that’s right: A$AP Rocky has his very own line of gingerbread cookies.

The cookie kits are made in partnership with the company It’Sugar, and run a reasonable $10.99. All of the proceeds will be donated to Always Strive and Prosper Foundation, a substance abuse prevention organization established in memory of A$AP Yams.