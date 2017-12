By Madeline Spear

The Southern California fires, in Thomas Fire in Ventura County and Creek Fire near Sylmar, have forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

Different news sources are working hard to compile lists of school closures, evacuation centers, and road closures.

Here are some of the latest updates of school closures, evacuation shelters, and road closures:

#RyeFire IC reporting it is now 25 acres and it is now 2nd Alarm response. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) December 5, 2017

What we know about the California wildfires: – 45,000 acres burned with 0% containment – Nearly 8,000 homes under mandatory evacuation – Ventura wildfire is now twice the size of Manhattan and isn't slowing Latest updates: https://t.co/YwKk20aHRs pic.twitter.com/Xd9OzUNLxZ — CNN (@CNN) December 5, 2017

There have been many street closures throughout the day:

Creek Fire: Little Tujunga Cyn closed between Foothill Blvd and Placerita – Kagel and Lopez Cyn Roads closed. @KNX1070 #knxeyeinthesky — scott burt (@scottburtknx) December 5, 2017

UPDATE: CHP requesting closure on Route 33 north of #Ventura near Canada Larga Road due to #ThomasFire Update coming — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 5, 2017

All lanes of the North 5 are now CLOSED at the 126 in Santa Clarita as yet another fire begins to take off…Super Scoopers currently grounded because of the strong winds #KNXTRAFFIC @KNX1070 — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) December 5, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT: 210 Freeway closed in both directions

between 5 Freeway on the west and Sunland Boulevard on the

east due to #CreekFire, per LAFD pic.twitter.com/S6G2aTwxuw — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 5, 2017

Southern California fires: List of current evacuations, shelters and closures https://t.co/nREgP8EmOY #ThomasFire #CreekFire — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 5, 2017

SYLMAR UPDATE: LAPD on citywide tactical alert as #CreekFire damages homes, new mandatory evac orders issued for east of Little Tujunga to the Golf Course at Tujunga Wash north of 210 Freeway and Riverwood community https://t.co/24RUfHo6Xc pic.twitter.com/sffehfILbU — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 5, 2017

Update: Thomas Fire has grown to 45,500 acres and remains 0% contained. Sky5 is overhead https://t.co/zWukeLII57 pic.twitter.com/d0BKeUD9jX — KTLA (@KTLA) December 5, 2017

A bucket brigade to try save a home in #Ventura. It started smoldering after firefighters left. @KNX1070 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/jmvBsp5Ph6 — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) December 5, 2017

A fire has most recently broken out in Santa Clarita.

BREAKING: Brush fire erupts in Santa Clarita. En route to scene. pic.twitter.com/pq78ufZFay — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) December 5, 2017