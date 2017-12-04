Taylor Swift Lands British ‘Vogue’ Cover

British Vogue is kicking off 2018 with a huge cover star — Taylor Swift!
The pop star is sporting a red, ruffled, leather Saint Laurent minidress by Anthony Vaccarello for the January issue.
The 12-page feature was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
“Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set,” Swift posted on Instagram. “Mert and Marcus took these photos for @britishvogue and my album photos for reputation, and it’s been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make. It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people.”
Check out Taylor Swift’s stunning Vogue cover below!
