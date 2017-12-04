Meek Mill Denied Bail Request for Being a ‘Danger to the Community’

By Scott T. Sterling

Meek Mill’s most recent bail request has been denied.

NBC Philadelphia reports that Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley denied the request because she believes the rapper is a “danger to the community” and a flight risk.

“The defendant is not entitled to this sort of special treatment simply due to his ‘celebrity status,'” Brinkley wrote in her opinion, which was written on Friday (Dec. 1) and released today (Dec. 4).

“As stated on multiple occasions, he has never missed a previous court date in this case and poses absolutely no threat to the community, which makes him an ideal candidate for bail – a conclusion the Commonwealth did not oppose,” Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina explained in a statement.

“We intend to immediately appeal this decision, so Mr. Williams can be released from prison on bail while we continue to work to overturn this wrongful and unjust.”

Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation despite prosecutors recommending no jail time. His lawyers contend that the sentence stems from Brinkley taking the case personally and took on an “essentially prosecutorial” role during the proceedings.