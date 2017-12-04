Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Turns New York Subway into Dance Party

By Annie Reuter

There is no denying the power that is Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

In September, Cardi B became the first female rapper in 19 years to have the No. 1 song in the country with “Bodak Yellow.” The song also recently ignited a dance party in a busy subway station in New York City.

One man captured the moment underground where for three minutes, New York’s Times Square subway station turned into an impromptu dance party as “Bodak Yellow” was played. In the clip, commuters stopped in their tracks as “Bodak Yellow” blasted from the speakers. With slick beats and Cardi B’s infectious lyrics, it was nearly impossible not to dance along to the song. As a result, several people halted their commute to dance throughout the entirety of the song.

