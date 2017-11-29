Selena Gomez on Being Inspired by the Power of Women

By Scott T. Sterling

With 2017 surely to be remembered as the year of #MeToo, Selena Gomez has opened up about being inspired by the power and resilience of women, particularly in the music industry.

“The women have really defined their voices,” Gomez said in a recent interview with Billboard, “and I feel most comfortable because I see all the women I look up to feeling comfortable enough to talk about the struggles or things that they’ve gone through.”

Gomez went on to relate how her recent lupus-related kidney transplant can be her contribution to providing a similar inspiration to others.

“Being able to talk about that confidently… I feel like I can make a positive impact by sharing my story,” the singer said.