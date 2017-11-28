Meek Mill Judge Ordered to Rule on Bail Petition

By Scott T. Sterling

Meek Mill might have just caught a break.

After his attorneys filed a motion for an emergency bail hearing today (Nov. 28), the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday flatly denied the request.

However, the appeals court has ordered controversial Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley to rule on the bail petition Mill’s lawyers filed two weeks ago — and explain her reasons “without further delay.”

“This is good news,” Mill’s lawyer, Peter Goldberger, told Philly.com.

The Superior Court’s ruling came quickly, and was handed down within hours of Mill’s motion for an emergency bail order, which complained that Brinkley has not responded to any of Mill’s post-sentencing appeals.

“As of this filing, more than 10 days after submission [Brinkley] has taken no action — not even to schedule a hearing — on any petitioner’s motions, and in particular not on the bail motion,” read the emergency petition.

The motion describes Mill as being in a “Catch-22” situation: the rapper can’t appeal his conviction and sentence to the Superior Court until Brinkley rules on his post-sentence motions, and she “refuses to do so.”

Brinkley has been scrutinized for an alleged series of bizarre requests for the rapper, including asking for a shout-out in a song, and that he remix Boyz II Men song, “On Bended Knee.”

Mill has seen an outpouring of support since being sent to jail, including public rallies in downtown Philadelphia and a visit from Rev. Al Sharpton.