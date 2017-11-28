Eminem’s ‘Revival’ Release Date Revealed by Dr. Dre

By Scott T. Sterling

The doctor is in, and he’s got some pretty big Eminem news to share.

Dr. Dre hopped on Twitter to share the release date of Eminem’s highly anticipated new album, officially titled Revival. The album is set to debut on Dec. 15.

The news was delivered in the form of a Revival prescription drug ad, bringing the clandestine album announcement campaign to a seeming end.

Watch the clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.