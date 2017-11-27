N.E.R.D Reveal Release Date and Cover Art for Comeback Album

By Scott T. Sterling

The return of N.E.R.D is near.

Pharrell William’s pioneering project with longtime Neptunes partner Chad Hugo and Shay Haley has revealed a release date for the band’s comeback album, No_One Ever Really Dies: Dec. 15.

Williams made the big reveal on social media, sharing the album’s cover art with the release date.

It will be the first full-length from N.E.R.D since the 2010 album, Nothing.

No_One Ever Really Dies will feature appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Andre 3000, Rihanna, Future and more.