N.E.R.D Reveal Release Date and Cover Art for Comeback Album

Photo: TJ Roth / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The return of N.E.R.D is near.

Pharrell William’s pioneering project with longtime Neptunes partner Chad Hugo and Shay Haley has revealed a release date for the band’s comeback album, No_One Ever Really Dies: Dec. 15.

Williams made the big reveal on social media, sharing the album’s cover art with the release date.

It will be the first full-length from N.E.R.D since the 2010 album, Nothing.

No_One Ever Really Dies will feature appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Andre 3000, Rihanna, Future and more.

NO_ONE EVER REALLY DIES.  DECEMBER 15

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

