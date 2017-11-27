Fetty Wap Reveals 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Fetty Wap is ready to hit the road.
The “Trap Queen” rapper has announced ‘The FMF Tour,’ which launches Jan. 13 in Silver Spring, MD, wrapping up in Raleigh, NC on Feb. 18. NexXthursday will serve as the opening act.
See the full tour itinerary below.
01/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
01/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
01/18 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
01/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
01/24 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
01/25 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
01/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
02/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/05 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
02/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
02/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
02/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
02/17 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
02/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
