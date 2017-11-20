Khalid Details Being Groped By a Fan

By Scott T. Sterling

Khalid has revealed that he was shockingly groped by a fan recently.

While the breakout star didn’t specify when or where the incident took place, his tweets on the situation were sent after soon after his appearance on the American Music Awards.

Related: Imagine Dragons and Khalid Mash Up ‘Thunder’ and ‘Young, Dumb & Broke’

“I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how f—in old are we???,” the singer tweeted last night (Nov. 19). “I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice,” he continued.

Fans quickly responded to the posts, asking what happened next.

“I left,” Khalid said. “I ignored it bc I don’t like showing anger in front of anyone… Sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right. It’s unacceptable,” he responded to another fan.

“One s—ty person isn’t going to keep me away from anybody, I really love u guys,” Khalid added. “Spoke about it bc it can happen to anybody!”

Khalid continued to speak on the incident today (Nov. 20):”I don’t want someone grabbing on me that I don’t know lol some people are weird.”

See the tweets, without explicit language, below.

yeah I ignored it bc I don’t like showing anger in front of anyone twitter.com/niailharry/sta… —

Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017