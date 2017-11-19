Temecula Valley Wine Country Has Something for Everyone

By Jackson Dodd

Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country is one of the most historic communities in California.

The area boasts over 40 picturesque wineries, delicious restaurants, and a quaint Old Town.

Temecula Valley is home to award winning wines including; Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

Visitors can wine and dine at the valley’s restaurants; from farm-to-table dining to having dinner in a vineyard, there is something for everyone.

Experience a hot air balloon ride to get a nice bird’s eye view of the rolling hills and breathtaking scenery in the Temecula Valley.

With so much to offer, Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country is waiting to be uncovered.

