Imagine Dragons & Khalid Mash Up ‘Thunder’ and ‘Young Dumb & Broke’

Photo: Courtesy ABC

By Hayden Wright

The 2017 American Music Awards featured a mash-up of Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke” and Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder.” Khalid took the stage and rapped the opening bars from his 2017 hit before Imagine Dragons swept in to perform theirs.

The combination leveraged similarities between the choruses for an epic, unexpected collaboration.

Imagine Dragons won the 2017 AMA for Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock. During their acceptance speech, frontman Dan Reynolds shouted out strong women and LGBTQ youth. “Peace, love and equality for all!” he concluded.

“NO WAY WE JUST DID THAT!!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!” Khalid tweeted following the performance. “AHHHH !!! LOVE YOU!!!!” the band responded. Love fest.

