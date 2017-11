By Sarah Carroll

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are officially taking their friendship to the next level.

The on-again/off-again couple was photographed kissing at Bieber’s weekly hockey game Wednesday night here in Los Angeles.

Gomez split up with The Weeknd back in October after dating for 10 months.

There it is!! 😍❤️💋 #selenagomez #justinbieber #bieber #tmz #kiss A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:44am PST

