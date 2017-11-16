Sam Smith Talks George Michael, Rihanna’s Influence

Filed Under: George Michael, Rihanna, sam smith
Photo: Dave Benett / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Sam Smith’s sophomore album The Thrill of It All topped the Billboard200 Albums chart and returned him to the radio with a new, more evolved sound. The artist recently spoke to the publication about how the late George Michael supported him, and how Rihanna inspires him.

Related: Demi Lovato Covers Sam Smith’s ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

Smith said that Michael supported his career by sending flowers and words of encouragement, though they never met. In addition, the singer called Rihanna his “spirit animal” and said he aspires to be more like her.

“She inspires me a lot because I think she’s just unapologetically herself and that’s something that I’m trying to do,” said Smith. “I want to be a role model, but I don’t want to be a perfect role model. Like, I go and have mad nights out, just like she would. And, like, I’m completely human, I’m going to make mistakes, and I say the wrong thing, and I’m quite dumb sometimes and say random (expletive) I shouldn’t say.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music Station

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live