Eve is Not Feeling Nicki Minaj’s ‘Break the Internet’ Photo

By Scott T. Sterling

With hot takes flying fast and furious in response to the racy Nicki Minaj “Break the Internet” cover shot for Paper magazine, a fellow female rapper has stepped out to offer her own opinion.

Related: Nicki Minaj Wants to ‘Break the Internet’ with Explicit Magazine Cover

During a recent interview, Eve had nothing but kind things to say about Minaj as a woman and an artist, recalling their experience working together on the movie Barbershop 3.

“She’s a nice person. She’s an amazing rapper and as a lyricist, I respect her,” Eve explained on TV’s The Talk. The rapper and actress recently joined the program as a co-host.

“But as a woman, I personally would not be able to do that,” she said in regards to the racy “Minaj à Trois” photo shoot for Paper. “I think in this climate it’s not good.”

Acknowledging her position as a role model, Eve stood her ground while conceding that Minaj fans were sure to come for her on social media.

“I’d just rather be a voice for those girls who have no voice in a different way without showing myself off,” she said. “I just don’t think it’s right.”

Watch the segment below.