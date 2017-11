By Sarah Carroll

No creeps allowed on Drake’s watch!

The Canadian rapper stopped his set in Sydney, Australia to call out a male fan who was groping women in the crowd.

“If you don’t stop touching girls I’m going to come out there and f*** you up,” he threatened. “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls I’m going to come out there and f*** your a** up.”

Footage of the incident went viral on social media. Check out the video below.

