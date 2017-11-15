Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Teases Her Steve Aoki Collaboration

"All Night" drops on Friday.
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

In the year since Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony, the four remaining ladies have moved forward as a group and with various solo projects. In 2017, Lauren Jauregui has appeared on songs with Halsey and Ty Dolla $ign. And the singer has another major collaboration in the works; teasing a new song called “All Night,” with EDM superstar Steve Aoki.

“You got me paralyzed and I think I like it /Caught me by surprise /I’m not usually like this, no,” she sings. “Got me paralyzed/ Don’t think I can help it/ Why’s it feel so hot/ Let’s keep this going all night.”

“All Night” sounds like a catchy, dance-floor-ready pop hit in the making, and it drops this Friday.

Watch the teaser here:

Link for presaveee in my bio❤ #AllNight @steveaoki 💞✨🌙✨💞

A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on

