Halo Top Ice Cream Store Is Opening in L.A.

By: Crystal Zahler

No more grocery shopping for Halo Top, the fabulous ice cream now has a physical store opening in L.A.!

Halo Top will be serving delicious flavors at its’ opening like peanut butter cup, birthday cake, vanilla bean and more.

Non-dairy Peanut Butter Cup? Music to our ears. A post shared by Halo Top Creamery (@halotopcreamery) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:36am PST

BONUS: They will be serving free ice cream from 10:00am to close tomorrow to celebrate their opening day.

You can get your dessert in one of four different types of cones, a regular cup or their specialty waffle-cone taco shell. They’ll even have a few ice cream sandwich options.

We have something big coming up…😉 A post shared by Halo Top Creamery (@halotopcreamery) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:01am PST

The Halo Top Scoop Shop will open their doors tomorrow, November 15th at the Westfield Topanga mall at 10:00am. Better get your phone ready, you’re definitely going to want to capture the sweet moment.