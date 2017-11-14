Halo Top Ice Cream Store Is Opening in L.A.

Photo Courtesy of Shutterstock.com

By: Crystal Zahler

No more grocery shopping for Halo Top, the fabulous ice cream now has a physical store opening in L.A.!

Halo Top will be serving delicious flavors at its’ opening like peanut butter cup, birthday cake, vanilla bean and more.

Non-dairy Peanut Butter Cup? Music to our ears.

BONUS: They will be serving free ice cream from 10:00am to close tomorrow to celebrate their opening day.

You can get your dessert in one of four different types of cones, a regular cup or their specialty waffle-cone taco shell. They’ll even have a few ice cream sandwich options.

We have something big coming up…😉

The Halo Top Scoop Shop will open their doors tomorrow, November 15th at the Westfield Topanga mall at 10:00am. Better get your phone ready, you’re definitely going to want to capture the sweet moment.

