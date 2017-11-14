Credit Card Breach Reported At Some Forever 21 Stores

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway Tuesday into a reported data breach involving payment cards used at some Forever 21 stores, company officials announced.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles-based retailer said a report from a “third party” sparked the investigation of its payment card systemsinvolving card transactions in Forever 21 stores from March through October.

“Because of the encryption and tokenization solutions that Forever 21 implemented in 2015, it appears that only certain point-of-sale devices in some Forever 21 stores were affected when the encryption on those devices was not operating,” the statement says.

