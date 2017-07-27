97.1 AMP Radio Says ‘Goodbye’ To Carson Daly





















Today Carson Daly and his Amp Radio family had to say goodbye. With his TV career taking off, in addition to his wife and three kids, something had to give. Even superheroes need a break, and for our very own morning show host, it’s well deserved.

This morning when Carson broke the news, he said, “radio is where I feel most myself and most comfortable.”

Carson is a trailblazer; an extremely motivated person who has split his time on both coasts. From AMP Radio, Last Call with Carson Daly, The Voice, and The Today Show, Carson has tenaciously powered himself between each job with a smile on his face.

He did not come to this decision easily saying, “for me to be on every morning in my hometown, to be able to talk to you guys, it’s literally been the greatest.”

Daly commendably added, “I just want to have breakfast with my kids.”

Carson, we thank you for your infectious energy and dedication to AMP Radio. Our mornings won’t be the same but, we wish you the very best. From everyone here in this little building in Los Angeles, good luck our dear friend.