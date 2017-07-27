97.1 AMP Radio Says ‘Goodbye’ To Carson Daly

Today Carson Daly and his Amp Radio family had to say goodbye. With his TV career taking off, in addition to his wife and three kids, something had to give. Even superheroes need a break, and for our very own morning show host, it’s well deserved.
This morning when Carson broke the news, he said, “radio is where I feel most myself and most comfortable.”
Carson is a trailblazer; an extremely motivated person who has split his time on both coasts. From AMP Radio, Last Call with Carson Daly, The Voice, and The Today Show, Carson has tenaciously powered himself between each job with a smile on his face.
He did not come to this decision easily saying, “for me to be on every morning in my hometown, to be able to talk to you guys, it’s literally been the greatest.”
Daly commendably added, “I just want to have breakfast with my kids.”
Carson, we thank you for your infectious energy and dedication to AMP Radio. Our mornings won’t be the same but, we wish you the very best. From everyone here in this little building in Los Angeles, good luck our dear friend.
One Comment
AMP radio became part of my morning commute because of Carson and his talented crew.
They had class, taste and a real sense of our life here as long-time Angelinos. IF there was something going on in the Basin, they’d give me the 411 without too much stress.
Now I’m forced to put up with the obnoxious Bill Handel just to get a grip on what’s happening around LA every AM.. I get tense just describing the change in my mornings !
I understand Carson can’t do it all and I”m glad he made the right decision putting family first.
I hope AMP radio finds someone to do an AM commute show soon so I can be rescued from my Handel Hell.
Thank you for your consideration of this urgent request,
Sue Moore
Brea