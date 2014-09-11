Alfred Coffee & Kitchen on Melrose Serving Drinks Out of Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Cone

Photo courtesy of Alfred Coffee & Kitchen

by Sasha Huff

We imagine this is how coffee would be served at the gates of heaven. Is that too much to say?

Alfred Coffee & Kitchen on Melrose in Los Angeles is now serving drinks out of chocolate dipped ice cream cones, and we’re prettttty excited about it.

Sure, it’s an additional $5 on top of the price of your drink, but some things in life are just worth the splurge. Nothing says Saturday like a coffee out of an ice cream cone!

You can enjoy this delicious treat during regular business hours.

Alfred Coffee & Kitchen
8428 Melrose Place A
Los Angeles, CA 90069
323.944.0811
www.alfredcoffee.com

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. SL says:
    September 11, 2014 at 2:03 pm

    Yum!

    Reply

