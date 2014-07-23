Tour The Sriracha Factory During Pepper-Grinding Season

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

By Nadia Noir

In Chinese astrology it might be Year of the Horse, but in Los Angeles gastronomy it’s the Year of the Flaming Rooster. From the srirachapocolypse that threatened the breakfast burritos of Angelenos to the fiery backlash from sriracha consumers, the Sriracha factory in Irwindale has kept food news hot this year.

Now the factory (run by Huy Fong Foods) is letting people in for a tantalizing pepper-griding season tour of where the cock sauce is concocted. Tours are not uncommon for the factory, but pepper-grinding season is here and that’s when things get really spicy. On August 22 and 23, the factory will be having an open house complete with free spice-themed gifts and an appetizer. There’s also The Rooster Room which might be the spiciest gift shop in the world.

Local complaints for stinking up the air might the best thing that happened to the Sriracha factory. Smell the success for yourself by RSVP’ing for the tour here.

Comments

One Comment

  1. gypsyess says:
    July 24, 2014 at 9:19 am

    I love sriracha !! I wish I lived in Cali for this open house haha

    Reply

