ToplessSummer: 10 Products For Sexy & Long-Lasting Summer Lips

By Caitlyn Trudnich

Summer is officially here! In addition to working on your glowing tan, and achieving that perfectly tousled, beach-waved hair, your lips should not be neglected.

For those fun-filled summer days, and romantic summer evenings, you’ll want a lip color that lasts all day long.

Whether you’re enjoying the waves…or making out during that summer blockbuster.

We asked Dermstore Buyer, Amber Miladinovich, to share her picks for the perfect, smudge-proof, summer pout.

Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lip Color

“This liquid lipstick will last all day, leaving a matte finish and six hours of continuous wear! I’m in love with the shade Fiore, which is a pretty hot pink!”

Tarte Cosmetics LipSurgence Natural Matte Lip Stain

“Peppermint-infused, rich matte color, and plumps your lips? Doesn’t get much better! Be bold with a deep red shade, like Fiery!”

Too Faced Cosmetics Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss

“Complements all skin tones and will leave your lips with twenty percent more volume for up to four hours! This gloss creates a tingling sensation, so get ready to pucker up!”

IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush

“Looks clear, but turns a light pink once it hits your lips! A hydrating lipstick with plum and cherry oils to bring relief to dry lips. Perfect for a day spent under the rays!”

Too Faced Cosmetics Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick

“This long wear lipstick hydrates and softens. It also delivers the most awesome richly pigmented colors! Try the shade Melted Violet for a fun look!”

theBalm Stainiac Beauty Queen

“Your lip color won’t be going anywhere with this lip stain! You can also use it for your cheeks too! Add more or less for the perfect hint of color!”

Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint

“A gorgeous cream stain with sweet scents like Watermelon, Grapefruit, and Papaya! Perfect for keeping fresh-faced and kissable all-day long!”

Ellis Faas Creamy Lips

“Lasts like a stain and will never dry out your lips! Deep Fuchsia is hands down a favorite in my makeup bag!”

Pop Beauty Stain Stay Lip Stain

“No smudge, no smear – this lip stain delivers! With long lasting and richly pigmented shades like Peach Pucker, it’s sure to keep your lips looking fresh!

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain

“This stain adjusts to enhance your natural color! Perfect for those that just want a little something on their lips. Goes on smooth and smells so yummy!”