Eminem Performs “Stan” Live: Surfer Stephen’s Viral Video Of The Day

Eminem stopped by BBC Radio 1 in London for a Kanye-esque four-part interview and performance.

Em’s eighth studio album, Marshall Mathers LP 2, reached platinum status within two weeks of its release. The album has taken over the charts with multiple songs within the top 20.

During his visit, we got to see him bring it back full circle to 2000 with a performance of the Dido-sampled hit song, “Stan,” with a live band.

I really dug this song when it came out even though I wasn’t much of an Eminem fan back in the day, but Dido’s hook pulled me in and it’s now one of my favorites.

Check it out for today’s Viral Video of the Day and if you haven’t heard Dido’s song “Thank You,” you should for sure check that out too!

